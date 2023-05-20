A small tourist plane crashed in western Switzerland on Saturday, leaving three, including the pilot, dead. Police confirmed that a plane had crashed near the Franco-Swiss border at Ponts-De-Martel in the Swiss canton of Neuchatel, about 150 km west of Zurich. According to the reports, the crash occurred around 10:20 am (0820 GMT) in a steep and forested area in the Neuchatel Mountains. Spain Fighter Jet Crash Video: F/a-18 Jet Crashes in Zaragoza, Pilot Safe.

Switzerland Plane Crash:

Update: A tourist plane crashed in a wooded, mountainous area of western Switzerland on Saturday, killing the three people onboard, police said. — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) May 20, 2023

