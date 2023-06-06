Robert Hanssen, an FBI agent who spied on behalf of Russia for over 20 years, was found dead in his prison cell in the US. He was 79. Robert Hanssen died in the Federal Correctional Complex in Colorado. He was sentenced to life after being found guilty of espionage. He had been in US custody since July 17, 2002. iPhone Users in Russia Being Spied on? Apple Rubbishes Kremlin Claims of Spying on Russian Citizens.

Former FBI Agent Robert Hanssen Found Dead:

