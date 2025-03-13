Plumes of smoke filled the air at Texas Tech University’s Recreational Center on Wednesday as authorities responded to multiple fires on campus in the US. In a separate incident, a gas leak at the Engineering Building led to an evacuation, while green flames were seen emerging from a manhole. Officials have urged the public to avoid the campus, and videos of the underground fire and green flames circulated on social media. The cause of the fires remains under investigation. "TechAlert! There is a power outage on the Texas Tech University campus in Lubbock affecting multiple areas. Additionally, we are evacuating the Engineering Key due to a gas odor. Please follow evacuation instructions if you are in the area, and stay tuned for updates," Texas Tech University posted on X. Los Angeles Blaze: Wildfires Death Toll Rises to 16 as Crews Fight Heavy Winds to Save Homes, Landmarks.

‘Green Flames’ Seen in Lubbock

Chemical-colored flames seen rising from manholes on the Texas Tech campus, prompting evacuations. Reports suggest there's also a power outage that is affecting multiple areas on campus.#Texas #TexasTech pic.twitter.com/kV7VFki4SQ — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) March 13, 2025

Texas Tech Campus Fires

There are a bunch of fires on Texas Tech campus. Apparently a gas leak in the underground tunnels! pic.twitter.com/DuJTVkj98A — rishi kesh (@rishi_cash) March 13, 2025

Texas Tech University Breaks Silence

TechAlert! There is a power outage on the Texas Tech University campus in Lubbock affecting multiple areas. Additionally, we are evacuating the Engineering Key due to a gas odor. Please follow evacuation instructions if you are in the area, and stay tuned for updates. — Texas Tech University (@TexasTech) March 13, 2025

