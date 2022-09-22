On Thursday, the Thailand government denied entry to a model Han Lay, who denounced the Myanmar junta in her pageant speech. According to a report in Reuters, the Myanmar model had taken refuge in Thailand after she spoke against the military coup in her homeland. Thai authorities said that the model has been blocked from returning to Bangkok.

Model Denounces Myanmar Junta in Pageant Speech

Thailand denies entry to model who denounced Myanmar junta in pageant speech https://t.co/KUqs4JccgX pic.twitter.com/kmcKvXw8vQ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2022

