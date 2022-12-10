US Journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 match on December 9, had earlier revealed suffering from bronchitis. The 49-year-old was given medical assistance after he had fallen back on his seat during the match. Other reporters were later told that Wahl had died. Wahl had earlier made the news for wearing a T-shirt in support of LGBTQIA+ rights during a match in the competition. Grant Wahl, American Sports Journalist, Collapses And Dies While Covering Netherlands vs Argentina Football Match During FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Late Journalist Grant Wahl Suffered from Bronchitis:

The cause of journalist Grant Wahl's death is still unknown but he had been sick for at least several days. "I had a case of bronchitis this week," he said yesterday. "I've been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now, including today. I'm feeling better today." — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)