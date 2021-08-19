US evacuated over 7,000 people from Afghanistan after Taliban takeover the country. Kabul Airport open for flight operations with Over 5,200 Total American Troops on the ground.

The US footprint in Kabul is now over 5,200 total troops on the ground. Kabul Airport remains secure and open for flight operations. Since the start of evacuation operations on Aug 14, we have evacuated approx 7,000 total evacuees: US Army Major General William “Hank” Taylor pic.twitter.com/G9mMDuM3sF — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

