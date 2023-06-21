According to reports, rescuers using sonar to look for the lost Titanic submersible heard underwater "banging" noises in the North Atlantic where the vessel disappeared. Every 30 minutes, a Canadian P-8 aircraft assisting in the search 'heard banging sounds in the area'. Contact was lost with the ship, which had five people on board, an hour and 45 minutes into its dive, or more than halfway to the disaster, on Sunday. The US Coast Guard estimates that they have less than 30 hours of oxygen left. Up until this point, the search effort in the Canadian province of Newfoundland has produced nothing. Titanic Tourist Submarine Goes Missing! Submersible Taking Tourists to See Wreckage of Titanic Disappears in Atlantic Ocean, Search Operation Launched (Watch Video).

Rescuers Detect Underwater ‘Banging’ Sounds While Searching for Missing Tourist Sub

#UPDATE Rescuers using sonar to search for the missing Titanic submersible detected underwater "banging" sounds in the North Atlantic where the craft vanished, media reports say, citing US government communications. A Canadian P-8 aircraft involved in the search "heard banging… pic.twitter.com/JhxK3GdyTO — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 21, 2023

