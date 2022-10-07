The Nobel Peace Prize 2022 will be announced today. It is one of the six Nobel awards given each year, is given to individuals or organisations whose contributions bring significant change either at the micro or macro level and can be rallied for the process of peace. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by a committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament. Those interested can watch the live streaming here. Nobel Prize in Literature 2022: French Author Annie Ernaux Announced As Winner

Here’s How to Watch Live:

Today we'll be announcing the recipient of this year's Nobel Peace Prize. There's only a few hours to go! Watch live: https://t.co/97wjNtJOqd#NobelPrize#NobelPeacePrizepic.twitter.com/WmDOXy6T0w — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2022

Watch Live Streaming on YouTube:

