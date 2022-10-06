French author Annie Ernaux has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” The Nobel Prize in literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden.

Annie Ernaux Announced As Winner:

The 2022 #NobelPrize laureate in literature Annie Ernaux believes in the liberating force of writing. Her work is uncompromising and written in plain language, scraped clean. pic.twitter.com/la80uMiSa8 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

