Thousands of residents lost power for hours as the severe storm swept across Tulsa, Oklahoma, of the US on Saturday. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said crews are currently working to clear roads, and PSO is working to restore power. Storms with over 100 MPH winds left behind damage in the area. California Storm: Residents Left Without Electricity as Latest Storm, Heavy Rains Lash State.

Tulsa Power Outage Video:

BREAKING: 100,000 people in Tulsa, Oklahoma, lose access to power as winds of over 90 miles an hour lash the city. pic.twitter.com/g08dJJtfcC — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 18, 2023

