Twitter on Sunday suspended the account of Marjorie Taylor Greene for "repeated violations of the COVID-19 misinformation policy." Greene is the member of the US House of Representatives from Georgia. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Notably, the official account of Greene is active. According to a report published in CNN, the microblogging website had previously temporarily restricted Greene's account for sharing misinformation about the 2020 US presidential elections and COVID-19.

Here Is The Tweet:

JUST IN - Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account for "repeated violations of the Covid-19 misinformation policy." pic.twitter.com/C0HDEKY4Iu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 2, 2022

