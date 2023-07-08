The UK saw a surge in the number of migrants arriving on the mainland after undertaking the journey across the Channel. According to the latest data from the Home Office, a staggering 686 people successfully made the crossing, making it the highest figure recorded in a single day this year. Notably, in the six days preceding Friday, no migrants or small boats were detected attempting the journey. UK PM Rishi Sunak Joins Raid on Illegal Migrants, Over 100 Arrested From 20 Different Nations (See Pic).

UK Migrant Crossing:

JUST IN - Friday saw the highest number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel in a single day so far this year — Sky — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)