Ukraine’s national cybersecurity agency said on Tuesday that the websites of Ukraine's Defence Ministry and banks Privatbank and Oshadbank have been compromised in cyber attacks. Ukraine DDoS Attack: Multiple websites Including the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces and Banks Report Cyberattack.

Ukraine's cybersecurity center says websites of the Ukrainian defense ministry and banks Privatbank and Oshadbank are under a cyber attack, Russia's TASS news agency reports https://t.co/razxcc9hzs pic.twitter.com/xlFH0boLHx — Reuters (@Reuters) February 15, 2022

