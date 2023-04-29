In a heartwarming incident that took place in the United States, a seventh-grade student stopped his school bus from crashing in Michigan. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. As per a report in CNN, the student identified as Dillon Reeves showed immense courage and awareness when he stopped his school bus in time from crashing after the bus driver lost consciousness. Reeves, a student of Lois E. Carter Middle School in Warren has now become the talk of the town. Reports say that Reeves showed "an extraordinary act of courage and maturity,” when he stopped the school bus from crashing. The video also shows Reeves asking fellow students to call 911 so that the driver receives medical attention at the earliest. Alien Arrival on Earth? Old Video Showing Huge Cluster of Clouds Rolling Over Michigan Lake Goes Viral, Leaves Internet Spellbound.

Student Stops School Bus After Driver Loses Consciousness

A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official. https://t.co/mlxKQuyLzP pic.twitter.com/4tU9siAXQd — CNN (@CNN) April 29, 2023

Student Brings School Bus to a Halt

School bus driver, driving 66 children in Michigan, has medical emergency and becomes incapacitated. 13-year-old Dillon Reeves jumps to the rescue and brings the bus to a halt. (Video: WXYZ) pic.twitter.com/0WqsMHwJze — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)