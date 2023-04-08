Authorities at the University of Oklahoma said in an alert that there is an active-shooter situation inside its college premises in the United States on Saturday. The university informed about the presence of an active shooter on its official Twitter account. It tweeted of hearing possible shots fired in its Norman campus on Saturday. "There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus," tweeted the University of Oklahoma on Saturday. Israel: Italian Tourist Killed, Five Others Injured in Tel Aviv Terror Attack; Assailant Shot Dead (Watch Video).

Shooter At University of Oklahoma

US | "There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus," tweets University of Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/6AYZ5uPDM7 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

🚨#UPDATE: Police scanners are reporting they have just found a bunch of red and gold confetti near the library possibly from a party poppers as Authorities announced the University of Oklahoma campus is safe and no longer a threat pic.twitter.com/0Z99pJTTMZ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 8, 2023

