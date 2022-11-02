North Korea fired seven ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday. With more launches, the North has fired the seventeenth missile in a single day. South Korea, in a quick response, launched its own missiles in the same border area. South Korea Issues Air Raid Alert After North Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles.

North Korea Fires Seven Missiles:

UPDATE: North Korea fires 7 more missiles into the sea, raising today's total to 17, along with 100 artillery rounds — BNO News (@BNONews) November 2, 2022

