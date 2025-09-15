The FBI raided a Magna home and arrested two men accused of planting an explosive device under a FOX 13 News vehicle in Salt Lake City, Utah, officials said. The suspects, identified as Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, were taken into custody after an overnight warrant was executed at their residence, prompting a neighborhood evacuation. Authorities confirmed that the device, discovered Friday, was a real explosive that had been lit but failed to detonate. During the search, investigators also recovered firearms, explosives, narcotics, and electronic devices linked to the case. Both men, who were under protective orders prohibiting firearm possession, now face multiple charges, including Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Possessing Explosive Devices. They remain in custody as the FBI continues its investigation into the incident. Donald Trump Shares Drone Footage of US Military Strike on Drug-Laden Speedboat in Southern Caribbean, 11 Suspected Tren De Aragua Members Killed.

Bomb Found Under Media Vehicle, FBI Nabs 2 in Utah

BREAKING: Two men arrested for placing a bomb on a FOX 13 media vehicle in Salt Lake City, Utah. Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31 have reportedly been arrested. The Salt Lake City Police Department Bomb Squad and the Unified Fire Authority Arson/Bomb Squad say… pic.twitter.com/FTqOzT83rE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

