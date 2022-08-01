US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to go ahead with Taiwan visit, said Wall Street Journal report. Pelosi's visit plan to an Asian country has fuelled tension between US and China. Pelosi confirmed on Sunday she will lead a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan but was conspicuously silent about a possible stopover at Taiwan

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi to go ahead with Taiwan visit, reports Wall Street Journal. pic.twitter.com/PZzQYSd7KD — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)