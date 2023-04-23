In yet another incident of mass shooting in the US, nine teenagers were shot at post-prom party this morning in Jasper, Texas. According to the reports, these teens are aging from 15 to 19. More details are awaited. US Gun Violence: Several Killed in Mass Shooting at Birthday Party in Alabama.

US Mass Shooting:

BREAKING 🚨 Nine teens aging from 15 to 19 shot in a mass shooting at post-prom party this morning in Jasper, Texas. - reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 23, 2023

