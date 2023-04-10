The U.S. Navy on Monday (April 10) guided its missile destroyer USS Milius in the South China Sea near the disputed Spratly Islands as a part of "freedom of navigation" operations. The U.S. Navy said, "This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea." Vietnam Sends Ship To Track Chinese Vessel Patrolling Russian Gas Field in South China Sea EEZ.

US Navy Guides Its Destroyer USS Milius in the South China Sea

#UPDATE US Navy says its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius has sailed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea in a "freedom of navigation" operation. US Navy says the ship passed near the disputed Spratly Islands pic.twitter.com/Be6r4rW6NI — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 10, 2023

