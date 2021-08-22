US President Joe Biden To Address the Nation on Administration’s Response to Tropical Storm Henri, Update on Evacuation of Americans From Afghanistan, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans.

Today at 4 PM ET I will address the nation on my Administration’s response to Tropical Storm Henri, and give an update on the evacuation of American citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2021

