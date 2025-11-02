A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a Baltimore police officer allegedly chasing and attempting to run over a man with his patrol car before crashing into a house in West Baltimore. Reportedly, the disturbing video, filmed near Park Heights and Wylie avenues, shows the officer speeding through a grassy field and sidewalk in pursuit of the fleeing man. Baltimore Police confirmed that the officer, Robert A Parks, has been suspended pending an internal investigation. Commissioner Richard Worley described the video as "bizarre" and said he initially thought it was AI-generated. Mayor Brandon Scott called the incident "deeply concerning" and assured a thorough probe into the matter. Authorities are now reviewing body camera footage to determine what led to the reckless chase and crash. US Shocker: Central Park Carriage Horse 'Lady' Collapses and Dies on NYC Street, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Baltimore Cop Tries to Run Over Man, Crashes Into House

NEW: Baltimore police officer suspended after apparently trying to run over a civilian before crashing into a house. Baltimore City's police commissioner, Richard Worley says the video was so bizarre he thought it was AI. “First, I saw it, I thought it was AI, I honestly did. I… pic.twitter.com/oiVUkXh6Dd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)