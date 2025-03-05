The US Supreme Court has upheld a federal judge's ruling requiring the Donald Trump administration to pay USD 2 billion to USAID contractors, rejecting the administration's request to block the payments. In a narrow 5-4 decision, the court upheld the importance of adhering to judicial orders, marking a significant setback for Trump's efforts to withhold foreign aid. Elon Musk Says USAID Interfered in Governments Throughout World and Pushed Radical Left Politics.

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Admin's Request to Cancel USAID Payments

JUST IN - U.S. Supreme Court denies the Trump administration's request to cancel $2 billion in foreign aid owed under existing contracts. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)