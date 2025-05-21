A bizarre incident has come to light from Ohio, United States, where a 24-year-old Venezuelan man was busted for pretending to be a 16-year-old student at an Ohio high school. The accused was identified as Anthony Labrador. It is learned that he was living with two adult legal guardians who contacted the school when they learned that he wasn't a minor. The high school claimed that Labrador had an Ohio Driver’s License, an SSN and a Temporary Protective Status from the US Immigration Department. The fraud came to light after an Ohio couple, Kathy and Brad Melfred, who had adopted children and taken Anthony Labrador in, found that he was a 24-year-old. It is learned that the Melfreds received a call from a woman who said that Labrador was "actually a 24-year-old and he was the father of her child". In 2023, Labrador contacted the school, saying that he wanted to enrol as a student because "he had been homeless and was an immigrant from Venezuela". US: Pet Raccoon Found With Meth Pipe in Mouth After Cops Pull Over Owner in Ohio; Woman Arrested (Watch Video).

Venezuelan Man Busted for Posing as Student in Ohio

