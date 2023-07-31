As the Eagle Bluff wildfire continued to spread, an evacuation order was issued for the town of Osoyoos and its surrounding district in British Columbia, Canada. The out-of-control wildfire, which originated in the US state of Washington, has crossed the border and is approximately 4 kilometres (2.49 miles) from Osoyoos. The blaze currently covers an estimated area of 885 hectares (2,200 acres) on the Canadian side and around 2,000 hectares on the U.S. side, as reported by the British Columbia Wildfire Service. The evacuation order affects over 700 properties, with 132 individuals seeking emergency support. Canada Wildfire: Alberta Announces Emergency Wildfires Rage, Thousands Flee Home (Watch Video).

Wildfire Forces Evacuation of Canadian Town Osoyoos

Residents of a western Canadian town are evacuated as a US wildfire approaches https://t.co/XTg6bH3R0n pic.twitter.com/3gdsb6Avg9 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)