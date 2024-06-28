A US woman Jenna Longoria, travelling from San Francisco to Austin, was removed from a United Airlines flight along with her 16-month-old toddler after a pronoun mix-up. Longoria recounted on social media that she mistakenly used the wrong pronoun for a flight attendant, leading to an escalated situation. "They are now forbidding us from boarding the plane," she shared, expressing feelings of being singled out and humiliated. Despite her immediate apology and explanation, she, her son, and her mother were denied boarding. United Airlines have refuted her claims and said that Longoria's family was barred due to exceeding the carry-on baggage limit, a claim Longoria disputed on Instagram. The incident began when she accidentally misgendered a flight attendant while thanking them for boarding passes. United Airlines later stated that the matter was resolved and the family took a subsequent flight. United's policy allows one carry-on and one personal item per passenger, within size restrictions.

Woman Says Denied Boarding for Using Wrong Pronoun

Woman Claims United Airlines is Not Family Friendly

United Airlines Refutes Claims

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)