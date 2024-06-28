A US woman Jenna Longoria, travelling from San Francisco to Austin, was removed from a United Airlines flight along with her 16-month-old toddler after a pronoun mix-up. Longoria recounted on social media that she mistakenly used the wrong pronoun for a flight attendant, leading to an escalated situation. "They are now forbidding us from boarding the plane," she shared, expressing feelings of being singled out and humiliated. Despite her immediate apology and explanation, she, her son, and her mother were denied boarding. United Airlines have refuted her claims and said that Longoria's family was barred due to exceeding the carry-on baggage limit, a claim Longoria disputed on Instagram. The incident began when she accidentally misgendered a flight attendant while thanking them for boarding passes. United Airlines later stated that the matter was resolved and the family took a subsequent flight. United's policy allows one carry-on and one personal item per passenger, within size restrictions.

Woman Says Denied Boarding for Using Wrong Pronoun

Hi, Jenna. We'd like to take a closer look. When you have a moment, please send us the 6-digit confirmation number for your reservation in DM. ^KF https://t.co/Y6hG6u3i8R — United Airlines (@united) June 26, 2024

Woman Claims United Airlines is Not Family Friendly

We finally made it home late evening. What happened to us was not right. Still no apology or refunds offered. Traveling with a toddler is challenging enough but @united made the journey so much worse. Not a family friendly airline. pic.twitter.com/tVoP2lAF6K — The Period Guru ® (@JennaLongoria) June 27, 2024

United Airlines Refutes Claims

Update: The mother and her baby are finally home after being put on another flight after the incident. According to Daily Wire Senior Reporter @RealSaavedra who spoke to United, the airline claimed that the incident was over ‘too many carry-on-items’- despite the mother… pic.twitter.com/oFufxVf6QW — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 27, 2024

