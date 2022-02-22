Russian President Vladimir Putin asked upper house lawmakers to approve the use of country's army outside, said Russia's Deputy Defence Minister.

Moreover, As Russian troops rolled in, fighting in the region escalated - with shells striking a power plant on the Ukrainian side of the line on Tuesday morning after explosions killed two of Kyiv's men and wounded 12 overnight, the report said.

#BREAKING Putin asks upper house to approve use of Russian army outside Russia: deputy defence minister pic.twitter.com/0zqfPQMAxs — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)