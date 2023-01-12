Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly humiliated deputy prime minister Denis Manturov during a government video conference for failing to procure military and civilian planes. In the video that has surfaced on social media, Putin can be heard accused him of "fooling around" after the deputy flew on holiday to Turkey over New Year. He told the hapless minister he had a month to sort out the mess that has led to a shortage of military planes for the air force and a failure to supply civilian businesses hit by Western sanctions with new planes. Nuclear War Inevitable? Vladimir Putin Sends World’s Largest Nuke-Capable Mortar Weapon 'Sledgehammer' to Ukraine, Says Report

Watch Video:

Furious #Putin shows his rage at #Russias failing war effort as he publicly humiliates hapless deputy PM for 'fooling around' and failing to procure military planes pic.twitter.com/6JjYyqyxYR — Video-gen (@VideosGen) January 12, 2023

