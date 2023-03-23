Walmart will be laying off hundreds of US Workers at five e-commerce fulfillment facilities as part of the operational restructuring, media reports said on Thursday. Reuters reported that hundreds of workers at five US Walmart fulfillment facilities are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations. Accenture Layoffs: IT Firm To Cut 19,000 Jobs Over Next 18 Months, Say Reports.

Walmart Layoffs:

