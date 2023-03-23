IT giant Accenture announced on Thursday that it would cut about 19,000 jobs. The number represents 2.5 percent of the firm's workforce. Earlier, the company forecasted current-quarter revenue in the range of $16.1 billion and $16.7 billion. Layoffs 2023: Amazon Deepens Tech Gloom As 503 Firms Lay Off 1.5 Lakh Employees Till Date this Year.

Accenture Layoffs:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)