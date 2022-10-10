A BBC reporter was live on air when Russian missiles hit Ukraine capital Kyiv. A video of the incident has emerged online. In the video, the BBC reporter is seen providing updates from Kyiv live on air. Suddenly, a loud explosion is heard in the background. The video showing moments when Russian missiles hit Ukrainian capital is going viral on social media. Video: Multiple Blasts Rock Central Kyiv Amid Russia-Ukraine War.

WATCH: BBC reporter was live on air when the Ukrainian capital was hit by Russian missiles pic.twitter.com/KVDC3wK7zJ — BNO News (@BNONews) October 10, 2022

