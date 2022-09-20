A small tsunami triggered flooding in Mexico’s Port of Manzanillo after an earthquake of 7.7-magnitude struck western Mexico. Residents near the epicenter reported strong shaking which lasted at least 20 seconds and there were early reports of structural damage, including two shopping malls in Manzanillo which partially collapsed

Flooding Triggered by Tsunami:

WATCH: Small tsunami causes flooding in the port of Manzanillo, Mexico pic.twitter.com/pYtgXpBZXr — BNO News (@BNONews) September 19, 2022

