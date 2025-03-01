Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s response to a reporter’s question about wearing a suit went viral after he humorously remarked, “I will wear a costume after this war will finish.” The comment came ahead of his heated meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, February 28. As Zelenskyy arrived in a black sweater, Trump jokingly noted, “Oh look, he’s all dressed up today!” The two leaders later engaged in tense discussions over Ukraine's war strategy, US military aid, and efforts to end the conflict. Zelenskyy, responding to the question about his attire, teased that he might wear a suit "maybe something like yours, maybe something better, I don’t know.” Shouting Match Between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘He Disrespected US, Can Come Back When He Is Ready for Peace,’ Says Trump (Watch Video).

US President Donald Trump Jokes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ditches Green for Black

Zelensky wears black instead of his usual green to the White House. President Trump, "He's all dressed up today!" I'm ded. pic.twitter.com/YxKHnBaAUI — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 28, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Suit Reply to Reporter Goes Viral

Q: "Why don't you wear a suit?" Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: "I will wear costume after this war will finish." pic.twitter.com/FzJqjIAQHa — CSPAN (@cspan) February 28, 2025

