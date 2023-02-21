In a shocking incident, a 85-year old woman lost her life after she was attacked by an alligator while walking her dog in Florida retirement community. Officials recovered the woman’s body and the alligator was captured by a nuisance alligator trapper. The alligator emerged from the water suddenly and dragged the woman under in fort pierce, reports said. US Shocker: Elderly Man Shot Dead by Accomplice of Woman Whom He Met for Sex, Two Accused Arrested.

Alligator Kills Woman in Florida:

