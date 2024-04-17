On Wednesday, April 17, the Sindh High Court directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its letter regarding the suspension of social media platform X within one week, as reported by Geo News. This decision follows the platform's suspension since February, citing national security concerns. The SHC chief justice's directive comes amid the widespread use of X by millions of Pakistanis. The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) had previously blocked X following directives from the Ministry of Interior and intelligence agencies. The court's intervention aims to restore access to the platform, led by Elon Musk, for Pakistani users. Amnesty International Urges Pakistan Government for Immediate Restoration of X As Ban Enters 29th Day.

Pakistan's Geo News reports, "The Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its letter regarding suspension of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, within one week.

