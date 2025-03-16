Today, March 16, the Houthis claimed that they targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and other vessels in the northern Red Sea with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and a drone. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the US-led attacks against the Houthis on Saturday, March 15, comprised of more than 47 airstrikes on seven governorates, with the death toll expected to rise. "The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target all American warships in the Red Sea and in the Arabian Sea in retaliation to the aggression against our country," Saree said. He also said that the Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its warships in the northern Red Sea with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and a drone. Saree further said that the Yemeni Armed Forces will "continue to impose a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy and ban its ships in the declared zone of operations until aid and basic needs are delivered to the Gaza Strip". US and Iran-backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen Both Vow Escalation After Wave of US Airstrikes.

'Yemeni Armed Forces Will Not Hesitate To Target All American Warships in the Red Sea'

