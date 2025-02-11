A disturbing video has surfaced online showing a taxi driver in Dubai making inappropriate remarks to a female passenger. Instagram user Nsa Thomas shared the footage, claiming the driver made her uncomfortable by asking explicit questions about her sex life. The driver allegedly asked, “How many times have you had sex with your boyfriend?” and “What sexual acts do you get involved in?” before bluntly asking, “You didn’t f**k tonight?” Thomas clarified that the taxi was not operated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) or the Careem service but was one of the random taxis in Deira. Dubai Shocker: London Boy Arrested for Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Girl During Family Holiday.

Dubai Taxi Driver Probes Woman’s Sex Life in Viral Video (Trigger Warning)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nsa Thomas | Brand Manager (@naima.nsa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)