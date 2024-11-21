Dubai, November 21: A boy's family holiday took a shocking turn after he had sex with a 17-year-old girl he met while visiting in Dubai. 18-year-old Marcus Fakana from London and the girl met the woman during a family holiday in the UAE, and the two developed a close connection despite her keeping their relationship secret from her strict family. After returning to the UK, the girl's mother discovered their private conversations and photos, leading to a police complaint. Following this, Fakana was arrested in Dubai, facing serious charges under the country's strict laws regarding sex outside marriage.

According to a Sky News report, Marcus Fakana and the girl, who is also from London, had formed a romantic bond while they were both on holiday in Dubai. Their strict beliefs kept their relationship hidden from the girl's family. Despite the secrecy, the two exchanged messages and photos, which the girl's mother later discovered. This led to the mother filing a complaint with the police, which ultimately led to Fakana's arrest in Dubai, where he was detained for three days. UAE Shocker: UK Man Arrested in Dubai for Posting Negative Google Review on Dog Grooming Salon After Wrongful Termination, Faces 2 Years in Prison for Slander.

As reported by The Guardian, Fakana is currently not in police custody but remains stranded in Dubai due to the legal charges he faces. Dubai's laws regarding premarital sex are extremely strict, especially under Islamic law, and the situation has drawn attention from rights groups and legal experts. Despite recent legal reforms in the UAE that allow for premarital sex among tourists, these laws still hold significant weight in cases like Fakana's, where one of the parties is under 18 or if the relationship is considered to have occurred in private. UAE Shocker: UK Man Arrested in Dubai for Posting Negative Google Review on Dog Grooming Salon After Wrongful Termination, Faces 2 Years in Prison for Slander.

Fakana's family has been left in a difficult position, with mounting costs for accommodation and legal fees as they wait for the case to be resolved. According to Sky News, they have appealed to the UK government for intervention. The family's situation has worsened as they have exhausted their savings while staying in an Airbnb, hoping to resolve legal issues.

