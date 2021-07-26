India have so far had a mixed performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. While the country started off really brightly when Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in women's 49kg weightlifting. But things haven't looked very good since then, barring a few individual athletes, who still hold the promise of returning with medals. Performers like Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Bhavani Devi, have undoubtedly made their presences felt with superior performances but that didn't last long. Disappointingly, star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza too crashed out alongside Ankita Raina in the very first round. Individual performances like that of Mary Kom, PV Sindhu and Chanu have been the bright spots for the country in Tokyo so far. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of July 26: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results

On the fourth day, athletes like Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal and Elavenil Valarivan would aim at forgetting about their difficult starts and focusing on another opportunity, to secure a podium finish. Also, the men's hockey team would be eager to make a comeback after a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Australia in their second Pool A match.

Here's the schedule for July 27, 2021:

Date Time Event Event name Athletes July 27, 2021 05:30 AM Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary July 27, 2021 05:30 AM Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma July 27, 2021 06:15 AM Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 Subject to Qualification July 27, 2021 06:30 AM Men’s Hockey India vs Spain Pool A Team India July 27, 2021 07.30 AM Shooting 10M Air Pistol Mixed Medal Rounds Subject to qualification July 27, 2021 08:30 AM Badminton Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage Satwick Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty July 27, 2021 08:30 AM Table Tennis Men’s Singles Round 3 Sharath Kamal July 27, 2021 08:35 AM Sailing Women’s Laser Radial Race 5 and 6 Nethra Kumanan July 27, 2021 08:45 AM Sailing Men’s Laser Race 4, 5 and 6 Vishnu Saravanan July 27, 2021 09: 45 AM Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar July 27, 2021 09: 45 AM Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil July 27, 2021 10:30 AM Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 Subject to Qualification July 27, 2021 10:57 PM Boxing Round of 16: Women’s 69 kg Lovlina Borgohain July 27, 2021 11:20 PM Sailing 49er Men’s Race 1, 2 and 3 KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar July 27, 2021 11:45 PM Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Subject to Qualification

Live Streaming:

Sony Network holds the official rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The matches will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. SonyLiv will be the app that will bring you the live streaming of the games.