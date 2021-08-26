During an interview, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra revealed that at the start of the final he was not able to find his javelin and then he saw it with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. Soon after the interview, many felt and accused Nadeem of intentionally misplacing Neeraj’s javelin. Even videos were circulated on a pretext that Neeraj took his javelin back from his Pakistan counterpart after the latter tried to ‘steal’ it. Apparently, Neeraj has denied such claims as he took to Twitter and issued clarity. Neeraj Chopra Blames Felicitation Functions for Missing Out on Diamond League 2021, Says India Can't Be Satisfied With One Gold.

“I request all of you not to make my comments a medium to further your dirty agenda. Sports teaches us all to live together and it is important to know the rules of the game before commenting (English translation),” tweeted Neeraj in Hindi as he posted a video message along with it.

In the video, Neeraj clearly mentions that Arshad was well within his rights to any javelin. He urged people to stop using his comments as propaganda. And said, “we all javelin throwers compete peacefully with each other, please refrain from using words that could potentially hurt us.” Did Arshad Nadeem Take Away Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin During Tokyo Olympics 2020? (Watch Video).

He further tweeted, “I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments.”

Neeraj Chopra's Tweets

I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

Viral Video

This video will go down in history as evidence of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem stealing the javelin of Neeraj Chopra at #Tokyo2020. Neeraj's first throw could have been better if this shameful incident didn't happen. Arshad is lucky that @WeAreTeamIndia didn't lodge a complaint. pic.twitter.com/VyQ1ncERyw — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) August 25, 2021

In an interview with the Times of India, the 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist had said, “I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then i told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me! I have to throw with it.’ Then he gave it back to me. That’s why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly.”

