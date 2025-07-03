2025 F1 British Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: With just a few days' break, Formula One action turns to the United Kingdom for the prestigious F1 British Grand Prix 2025. The ongoing Formula 1 season is already reaching an interesting place, where McLaren teammates — Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris — are pitted against each other in the Drivers' Standings, with the gap between first and second spot down to 15 points. Defending champion Max Verstappen is in third place, but the gap between him and the table-toppers has increased with every passing F1 race. F1 2025: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Take Unusually Friendly Formula One Title Rivalry to McLaren’s Silverstone Home Turf.

F1 British Grand Prix will be held at the iconic Silverstone Circuit, which has hosted almost every motorsport event since its inception in 1948. It will be interesting to see how McLaren handles both Piastri and Norris at Silverstone, with the title race becoming ever so tight.

Meanwhile, Ferrari might be a dark horse, with the team implementing several upgrades in their cars, which could see hometown favourite Lewis Hamilton defend his crown from last year.

2025 F1 British Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Event 2025 F1 British Grand Prix Qualifying Date July 5 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Silverstone Circuit Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, No Telecast in India

When is the F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on July 5 and will be shown in India at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 British GP viewing options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below. F1 2025: Defending Champion Max Verstappen Says His ‘Mentality Doesn’t Change’ After Big Blow to His Title Defense.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 British Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 British GP 2025 main race will be held on July 6, while Practice 1 & 2 will be held on July 4. Practice 3 and British GP Qualifying will take place on the same day, July 5, within a gap of a few hours.

