3-times Grammy-nominated singer and producer James Worthy has teamed up with two London-based entrepreneurs to launch a new sports agency.

Steve Sharpe and Tansel Adacan, recent stars of ITV documentary Million Pound Pawn, say that 3 Kingdoms Group will be a "next generation" agency, using data to influence the contract negotiations of the Premier League talent on its books.

Sharpe and Adacan only met four years ago when Sharpe was working in technology sales and Adacan was Global Systems Director at WPP agency Landor, but their business meeting quickly turned into a friendship.

After discovering a shared vision to use their packed contacts books to branch out on their own, the pair secured investment from Worthy, best known for his work with a host of music stars including Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, Fetty Wap and T-Pain.

The resulting sports agency, 3 Kingdoms Group, will offer services including player management - largely focused on Premier League and MLS footballers - performance analytics, mentorship and education, and strategic brand development.

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne recently brought data to the table when running his own contract renegotiations, and 3 Kingdoms Group says it will be pursuing a similar route in modernising the entire process.

“Soccer is an extremely data-rich game because of the number of actions each player makes. However, taking that data and interpreting it completely accurately, then democratising those findings to make them accessible beyond the understanding of statisticians and analysts, is where the value really comes into its own,” said Tansel Adacan, President of Data and Operations at 3 Kingdoms Group.

“With this approach, we help players to achieve stronger bargaining positions by either supporting or challenging any presuppositions or assumptions about the player within the commercial negotiation.”

Based in London, 3 Kingdoms Group will also be building its players’ off-the-field business and life skills, providing education for players in finance, legal and media.

“Our players will finish their playing careers with a defined wealth and career plan beyond their playing days and receive individualised support and mentorship which can set them up for a wide range of second careers after soccer in performance, technology, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management,” said Chief Executive Steve Sharpe, who is registered by the Football Association as an Intermediary.

“We are proud to be pioneering an unprecedented commercial resource for the modern generation of soccer players," added James Worthy, President of International Sports.

Dimi Konstantopoulos, the former Middlesbrough, AEK Athens and Greece footballer, said: "Knowing Steve Sharpe, Managing Director, I know this agency has expert commercial understanding, strong ethics and long-term planning to support their careers during and after football, which is exactly what players need from management agencies."

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

James Worthy, Co-Founder and President of International Sports, is a three-time Grammy nominee and Billboard-charting artist who has collaborated with the likes of Fetty Wap, Justin Bieber, Robin S, Truth Hurts, Whitney Houston, J Holiday, Whodini, Bobby Brown and T-Pain.

Steve Sharpe, Co-Founder and Chief Executive, is an FA-licensed Intermediary with a background representing big name US talent for their UK and European projects. He is very present in the high end London social scene, and is known as one of London's best-connected figures.

Tansel Adacan, Co-Founder and President of Data and Operations, was formerly at advertising giant WPP and is an expert in data and analytics. He is also a media personality and has been seen in recent months on BBC, ITV and Channel 4.