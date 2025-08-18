After much hullabaloo over the Asia Cup 2025 taking place, given geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, the 17th edition of the continental competition will kick off from September 9 and will go on until September 28. Unlike the last Asia Cup in 2023, the 2025 edition will be held in T20I format, given the ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled next year. This will be the third time the Asia Cup, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will be played in a 20-overs international format. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

Overall Indian national cricket team are the most decorated side in Asia Cup history, winning as many as eight titles, including ODI and T20I formats. In terms of number of appearances in Asia Cups, Sri Lanka have featured 16 times, while India are close second with 15. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, let us look at the list of winners of the T20I editions of the marquee continental competition below.

Asia Cup T20I Trophy Winners List

Year Winner Runners-Up Host Nations 2016 India Bangladesh Bangladesh 2022 Sri Lanka Pakistan United Arab Emirates

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2016 Final

In a one-sided final, India trampled past Bangladesh to become the first-ever Asia Cup T20I champion. On a sluggish pitch, Bangladesh scored 120 with Mahmudullah scoring a brisk 33*. Shikhar Dhawan led the charge for India, scoring a match-winning 60 with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni guiding the eventual winner past the finish line.

India Win Asia Cup T20 2016

#Bestof2016 - #TeamIndia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the final to win the Asia Cup for the sixth time pic.twitter.com/KU9WhlZY1L — BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2016

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final

The T20I edition of the Asia Cup returned after six years, where Sri Lanka and Pakistan faced off in a thrilling encounter in the final in Dubai. Bhanuka Rajapaksa pulled Sri Lanka out of a ditch in the first innings, from 58 for 5 to 170 for 6, scoring a stellar 71 not out. Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson Points How Babar Azam Could Return to T20Is Following Asia Cup 2025 Omission.

In reply, Pakistan, too, lost early wickets; however, Mohammed Rizwan kept them in the hunt with a 49-ball 55, but Wanindu Hasaranga and Pramod Madushan rattled the batting line-up, which saw Sri Lanka bundle out their opponents for 147, and clinch their first and second-ever Asia Cup T20I title.

Sri Lanka Emerges as Asia Cup 2022 Winners

𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 ⏪ Sri Lanka’s glorious 2022 triumph still echoes through Asia 🇱🇰 Will history repeat, or will a new champion rise in 2025? 🏆#ACCMensAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/p3vIOR1hew — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 12, 2025

Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates and will have eight teams — India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong — participating. So far, only Pakistan have announced its 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with India expected to name their touring party on August 19.

