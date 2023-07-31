The Indian women's rugby 7s team has qualified for the upcoming edition of the Asian Games by being ranked seventh in the continent. The prestigious quadrennial event is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8. The Indian team has been consistently performing well on the Asian stage for the past few years with triumphs recently in the Asia Rugby 7s Trophy, the Asia Rugby U20 Championship, and the Asia Rugby U18 Championship, where the team won three silver medals on the trot. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Know List of Participating Countries in the Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) policy for team events, 'the teams which have achieved a ranking up to eighth among participating countries of Asia in the last one year should be considered for participation in Asian Games'.

"This is a great day in the history of Indian Rugby. We are privileged to have the opportunity for our women to compete at the Asian Games. Seeded 7th, we hope that our women will punch above their weight. Preparations are in full swing here at SAI, Kolkata, where the team will train for a period of around two months, before they leave for Hangzhou, China on September 20," said Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union.

"During this period, the team shall also visit Borneo as a part of an international exposure tour. It would be great if the country can get behind us in our endeavour to make Indian Rugby a force to reckon with in Asia," he added.

The final travelling team that will go to the Asian Games will be announced at the camp that started on July 29 and will go on till September 20 at the SAI Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Kolkata, West Bengal. India’s Bharali Bedabrate Wins Gold Medal in Snatch, Silver in Clean and Jerk at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023

Forty players have been shortlisted for the camp that will be closely monitored by Ludwiche Van Deventer, head coach, India Rugby, and the assistant coaches, Kiano Fourie and Terrence Joseph, for the entire duration of the camp. Notable names that are a part of the camp include Kalyani Patil, Lachmi Oraon, Sheetal Sharma, Shweta Shahi, Jyothi Yellamma, Mama Naik, and Chelsea Goswami, who may form a part of the travelling squad of 14 athletes to travel to Hangzhou for the Asian Games.

