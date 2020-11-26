Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat tied the knot on in a closed ceremony in Balali Village, Haryana on November 25 (Wednesday). Sharing pictures and moments from their wedding ceremony, Sangeeta wrote on social media "You Complete Me ❤️ Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness.” She shared some lovely pictures from the ceremony. Bajrang Punia also announced the news to his fans and said: "Today, I have chosen my life partner and it feels like I have gained another family.” Take a look at some lovely pictures from their wedding ceremony. Bajrang Punia-Sangeeta Phogat Wedding: Sangeeta Celebrates Haldi Ceremony With Sisters Geeta & Babita (View Pictures).

Bajrang Punia also took to social media to share the good news and wrote: "Today, I have chosen my life partner and it feels like I have gained another family. I am starting a new chapter in my life and I am both happy and excited for the journey ahead. Thank you for your love and wishes.” The couple had announced their decision to get married in 2019 and had planned to tie the knot after the Tokyo Olympics 2020. But with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the summer Olympic Games to be postponed by a year, they decided to complete the ritual before the end of the year. Take a look at some pictures from their wedding ceremony.

You Complete Me ❤️ Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness. #SangRang @BajrangPunia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dFIgSPNh6Q — Sangeeta Phogat (@sangeeta_phogat) November 26, 2020

I miss my family, I miss my sisters , words cannot express my feeling right now. As rightly said - Sometimes we have to lose something precious, in order to gain something priceless. #loveyou #missyou #strength #godbless #seeyouguyssoon pic.twitter.com/aPTMynoDme — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) November 26, 2020

Punia and Sangeeta first reportedly met at a wrestlers’ training camp in Sonepat. She is the younger sister of India women’s wrestling greats Babita Phogat, Geeta Phogat and MMA star Ritu Phogat. Both Punia and Sangeeta will be in action at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with World No 2 Punia grappling in the 65kg category while Sonia will wrestle in the women’s 62kg category.

