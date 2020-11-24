Indian wrestling sensation Sangeeta Phogat took to Instagram and shared some pictures from one of her pre-wedding ceremonies called the Haldi ceremony. Sangeeta – the youngest of the Phogat sisters is set to tie knots with ace wrestler Bajrang Punia. The two sporting stars have been dating for a while and will be starting a new chapter in their life soon. Following the traditions, Sangeeta celebrated the Haldi ceremony with her family members and close ones. The 22-year-old shared pictures with his elder sisters Geeta & Babita Phogat as the celebrations seem to be in full song. Bajrang Punia Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Indian Wrestling Superstar As He Turns 26.

The photographs show her sporting floral jewellery and dressed in yellow, twinning with sisters Geeta and Babita. In the first pic, the three sisters are all smiles as they pose for the picture. Many more family members featured in the second picture while the last snap showed all the ladies. It seems like only close family members attended the ceremony due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic.

Here Are Some Pictures From Haldi Ceremony!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangeetaphogat (@sangeetaphogat57)

For the unversed, Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia first met at a national wrestling camp in Sonipat, Haryana a few years back. They had announced their decision to marry back in 2019. The love birds got engaged last year and had planned on getting married post the initially-scheduled Tokyo Olympics 2020.

As the multi-sport tournament got shifted to 2021, the decided to marry in the latter half of the year before shifting focus to their upcoming competitions. If thing go well, Bajrang will make his Olympic debut in Tokyo next year while Phogat next assignment is yet to come.

