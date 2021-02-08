WWE star Big Show turns 49 years old on February 8, 2021. He is indeed one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Paul Donald Wight II, the real name of Big Show began his wrestling career in the year 1994. Big Show started his wrestling career with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the year 1995, where he wrestled under the ring name The Giant. He signed a contract with WWE in the year 1999. Big Show has seven world titles in between WCW, WWF and WWE to his name. On the occasion of Big Show's birthday, let us take a look at some interesting facts about Big Show. Here’s Look at Title Victories & Best Matches of Big Show.

Big Show has also won the 60-man battle royal at World War 3 and the 30-man André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31. Big Show was born on in Aiken, South Carolina. If we speak of his childhood, he suffered from acromegaly, a disease of the endocrine system where there is a disorder which results from excessive growth hormone. The world's largest athlete underwent successful surgery in the early 1990s on his pituitary gland, which halted the progress of this condition. Big Show has been into great matches with wrestlers like John Cena, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar.

Five Interesting Facts About Big Show

1. Big Show found success in the tag team division, having been an 11-time world tag team champion, holding the WWF/WWE and WCW World Tag Team Championships multiple times with various tag team partners. He has been Tag Team Champion twice with The Undertaker and thrice with Chris Jericho and The Miz.

2. Not many are aware of the fact, that when Big Show entered WWE in the year 1999, he was known by the name 'Big Nasty'.

3. Big Show was a great basketball player during his teenage. The Giant was an outstanding player and this can be seen in his high school stats which tell us that he averaged over 32 points, 20 rebounds and 11 blocks per game in his senior season of high school while playing for Wichita State University and for Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville.

4. In 1999, The Giant was charged for assault on Robert Sawyer, who accused Show of breaking his jaw during a dispute at Marriott Hotel in New York. Big Show was later released as he was not found guilty.

5. Big Show has appeared in nearly 30 TV shows which include shows such as MADtv, Are You Smarter than A Fifth Grader?, Saturday Night Live, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon and Psych. He has also appeared in many movies such as MacGruber and Knucklehead.

Big Show was last seen in action against Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 36 where lost the title match. He also appeared on the Raw Legends Night show on January 4, 2021. We at LatestLY wish Big Show a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).