Big Show Birthday Special: Here’s Look at Title Victories & Best Matches of WWE Superstar (Watch Videos)

Happy Birthday Big Show (Photo Credits: File Image)

Big Show turns 48 years old on February 8, 2020. Paul Donald Wight II, the real name of Big Show is an American professional wrestler and actor. He is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand. Big Show started his wrestling career in with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the year 1995, where he wrestled under the ring name The Giant. He signed a contract with WWE in the year 1999. Big Show in total has won seven world titles in between WCW, WWF and WWE. On occasion of his birthday, let us have a look on his title victories and best matches of his wrestling career. WWE Raw January 6, 2020 Results and Highlights: Big Show Surprises Fans With His Return; Brock Lesnar to Be the First Entrant in Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Big Show was born on February 8, 1972, in Aiken, South Carolina. In his childhood days, he suffered from acromegaly, a disease of the endocrine system where there is a disorder which results from excessive growth hormone. He underwent successful surgery in the early 1990s on his pituitary gland, which halted the progress of this condition. Big Show was also part of the Wichita State University basketball team at age nineteen. Now let us see below some of his matches.

Best Fight of Big Show

1. Big Show vs Brock Lesnar, Judgement Day, 2003

Brock Lesnar won this stretcher match in a unique fashion, where he took Big Show on the forklift to win the match. The Beast Incarnate won that match to retain WWE Championship, however, he got help from Rey Mysterio. This match between Lesnar and Big Show was one of the best matches in the period of early 2000.

2. Undertaker vs Big Show Punjabi Prison Match

The Undertaker might have won this match for the title at Great American Bash, 2006, however, the first-ever Punjabi Prison Match lived up to the expectation of fans.

3. Big Show & Brock Lesnar Make The SmackDown Ring Collapse

4. Sheamus vs. Big Show: SmackDown, April 26, 2013

5. Big Show World Title Victories

Big Show was recently seen on WWE Raw January 6, 2020 episode where he even hit Seth Rollins with a knock out punch. We also saw Big Show in action with Seth Rollins and The AOP in a fist match where he had teamed up with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. We wish to see more actions from Big Show in the coming days and having said that we will end up by saying Happy Birthday Big Show.