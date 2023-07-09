Rio de Janeiro, July 9 : Giorgian De Arrascaeta struck late as Flamengo moved to second in Brazil's Serie A championship with a 1-1 draw at Palmeiras, here. Midfielder Dudu put the hosts ahead with a close-range strike before De Arrascaeta latched onto Everton Ribeiro's cross to head home nine minutes from time on Saturday night. Sporting Lisbon Forward Arthur Gomes in Line for Cruzeiro Move

The result leaves Flamengo second in the 20-team Brazilian top flight standings, seven points behind leaders Botafogo, who have a game in hand. Defending champions Palmeiras are fourth, two points further back, Xinhua reported. Meanwhile, a first-half strike from Roger Guedes gave Corinthians a 1-0 win at Atletico Mineiro. The Sao Paulo outfit rose to 14th in the standings, five points behind 11th-placed Atletico.

In other Brazilian Serie fixtures, Bahia drew 1-1 at Cuiaba, Cruzeiro prevailed 1-0 at Vasco da Gama and Coritiba eased to a 3-1 home win over America Mineiro.