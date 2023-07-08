In an interview, Cristiano Ronaldo recalled how a McDonald’s seller, Edna, used to provide him with free food. Following this, years later, Ronaldo got the opportunity to express his gratitude towards Edna by meeting with her, kissing her hand, and thanking her for the support and kindness she had shown towards him. As an appreciation, Cristiano Ronaldo won her heart by gifting her the largest restaurant in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gesture Wins Heart of McDonald’s Server

Cristiano Ronaldo: I'm still looking for a burger seller! The one who used to feed me for free, when I was poor, to return the favor to her. The seller, Caldina Caldas, replied to one of the Portuguese channels: I am very happy with him, and this attitude indicates his humility.… pic.twitter.com/w8UWpYuQba — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) July 7, 2023

Piers Morgan Interview

People who are doubting the authenticity of this story pic.twitter.com/0XSXJVNndk — Sputnik (@SputNickx) July 7, 2023

